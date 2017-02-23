Xenophobia: Nigerians Retaliate, Attack MTN Office

MTN office in Abuja was attacked by protesters in the Maitama area of Abuja on Thursday. Some of the telecoms workers and customers were allegedly attacked and valuables carted away by the protesters.

The police swift intervention prevented the building from being destroyed.

Eye witness told National Daily Newspaper the protesters forced their way into the building.

“They forcefully entered the MTN office. Security men were around but unable to curtail the protesters, who forced the gates open and entered the office”

“Some protesters were touts. Some were students. In the midst were some criminals that took away some customers’ phones and other things,” a witness said.