Dinogate: ABU fears releasing information may hurt Senate panel

The Ahmadu Bełlo University, ABU, Zaria has said it will only release information on Sen. Dino Melaye’s certificate scandal until the Senate probe panel request for it.

“We will await request by any relevant authority, then we would respond accordingly,” the school authorities told Premium Times on Thursday.

Although there are no legal backlashes if the university decides to do as it earlier promised—to make a public statement on the alleged scandal.

Sahara Reporters claimed last week the senator dropped out of the university, meaning he has no B.A in geography as he claims on his profile on the NASS website.

He also said he has six other certificates to boot. But the online whistlebolwer inisists two of the certificates, including Harvard University’s and the London School of Economics are fake.

Melaye has gone to court to challenge what he calls defamation with a N5-billion suit against Sahara Reporters.

“To say that I did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Melaye said.

“ABU is a very prestigious university in this country, and it is not possible for one to be running a master’s program in the university when one did not graduate from a university. I have successfully completed one, and I am doing the second one.”

The Senate decided to investigate the matter following a motion Sen Ali Ndume made on the abuse of privileges the allegation constitutes.