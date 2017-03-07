Fixing Gelegele Seaport is nation’s interest – Osibanjo tells Oba of Benin

From OSEMWENGIE BEN OGBEMUDIA, Benin City

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, on Monday , admitted that turning Gelegele into an Export Free Processing Zone by the federal government is in the interest of the coutnry’s economic development.

The Vice President stated this during his courtesy visit to the palace of the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, in Benin City.

Prof. Osibanjo said the federal government is willing to turn the Gelegele River into an export free processing zone because of its usefulness to the nation’s economic.

He said the king was not asking for a favour for his people but only concerned about the development and progress of the country.

The acting president said the country needs the advice and support of the monarch to move the nation forward.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, said the federal government should wade into the conflict between the Benin and the Ijaw who are residing in the state, adding that the matter was taken to court and judgement was passed in favour of the Benin kingdom, yet, they still foment trouble in the land.



The monarch also said the benefit of turning the Gelegele River into an export free process zone is countless as it would create jobs for the teeming youths and thereby help curb restiveness amongst them.

His Royal Majesty further asked the federal government to return 38 oil wells ceded to the neighbouring state back to its original state.