Akwa Utd U-15 Coaches return from La Liga coaching course with excitement

Akwa United U-15 coaches Emem Otto-obong Andem and Ofonime Goodwill Thompson have said that they are well equipped with all the necessary tactics they need to help them perform well during the upcoming U-15 championship.

The two coaches recently returned from a three day LA Liga coaching course in Abuja which was organized by Nigerian Professional Football League NPFL in collaboration with the La Liga

The U-15 coaches explained that they were exposed to several tactical and physical training specifically designed to help U-15 players develop and improve their game.

They expressed optimism that the skills and knowledge acquired at the training, when applied in training will help to redirect the players approach to football.

Coach Emem and Ofonime commended the chairman of Akwa United Elder Paul Bassey for giving them the opportunity to handle the U-15 team and the privilege to participate at the coaching course which according to them was rewarding.

Receiving the two coaches in his office, the Chairman of Akwa United Elder Paul Bassey thanked the League Management Company LMC for organising the training course for young coaches in the country adding that the move was a step towards developing football at the grassroot level.

Elder Bassey encouraged the two coaches to make adequate use of the skills and knowledge they acquired in the training of players of the team as they prepare for the U-15 championship.

The Chairman said he is confident that the Akwa United U-15 team will do well at the championship and maintained that he will not be surprise if the team emerged as champions.

The three day La Liga /LMC coaching course for U-15 coaches was attended by 40 coaches from 20 U-15 teams of all the NPFL teams and coaches from the Nationwide League in the country.

The coaches were presented with certificate of participation.