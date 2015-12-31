AIB declares Nigeria’s air safety has improved

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Thursday said air safety had improved in the country in the last 10 years.

The bureau’s spokesman, Mr. Tunji Oketunmbi, said this during an interactive session with aviation correspondents in Lagos.

Oketunmbi said that about 63 per cent of the bureau’s safety recommendations had been closed in the past 15 years while 14 others were partially closed.

“Right now, a lot of safety recommendations have been implemented while others have been partially implemented.

“Since Year 2,000, we have issued 158 safety recommendations and 63 per cent of them have been closed; 14 per cent partially closed and 23 per cent still open.

“That is the current status of implementation of our safety recommendations; it is very ingenious for anybody to continue to use a data of one year or two years ago to talk about the current status,’’ Oketunmbi said.

According to him, the AIB has no statutory powers to enforce compliance on its recommendations.

He, however, said that the bureau has the mandate to ensure a safety monitoring exercise to confirm compliance with such recommendations.

He said that the bureau would continue to carry out its investigative functions toward ensuring the safety of Nigeria’s airspace in 2016.